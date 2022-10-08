Elon Musk's Private Messages with Billionaire Pals

by

In Musk v. Twitter, a part of the business life of the richest man in the world is revealed. 

Private messages exchanged with his inner circle immerse us into his process when he conceives an idea.

The messages were released by the Delaware Chancery Court as part of the proceedings between the two parties. 

The revelation of these private messages is undoubtedly one of the reasons which led the billionaire to put back on the table his offer to acquire the platform for $44 billion. And to demand that Twitter  (TWTR)  drop its legal action in exchange.