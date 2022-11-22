Elon Musk's Fortune Is Melting Away

Elon Musk’s Fortune Is Melting Away

Elon Musk has evolved in a world apart. 

For more than 10 months he was the only member of the most select financial club on the planet, one that has never welcomed more than two members at the same time. 

The Tesla  (TSLA) – Get Free Report CEO and owner of microblogging website Twitter was a regular member there for the past few months — until he was ousted a few weeks ago.

This is the $200 billion club. And since he lost his place there, Musk hasn’t been the same. 

If the whimsical visionary is still the world’s richest man, his fortune has been dwindling. Musk boasted a fortune of $170 billion as of Nov. 21, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. But his net worth has shrunk by $101 billion, or 37%, this year.