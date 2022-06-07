Elon Musk’s Fight About Twitter Bots Is Really a Fight Over Deal Price

Text size





Tesla



CEO Elon Musk said poor data on fake

Twitter



accounts is the reason why he may drop his $44 billion bid for the social-media company. There are several more compelling reasons than that.

For a start, Musk’s offer is at $54.20 a share, and the stock traded below $40 on Monday. Shares might have been even lower if the deal wasn’t still on the table, or if Twitter didn’t seem so determined to force the transaction to a close.

Musk waived his rights to due diligence before signing up to the deal, a decision he may now regret having had more time to get into the details.

The issue of bot accounts may have implications for advertising revenue. But they are a problem that Musk is surely in a great position to solve if he buys the company. It isn’t obvious what difference it makes if the starting point is that bots account for less than 5% of users, as Twitter claims, or at least four times that many, as Musk suggests.

Musk’s vision is to take Twitter private, make changes so the company is more profitable and then relist. If he can eke even more self-promotion and free publicity on the platform while he is at it, that is a bonus. While he arguably already has plenty of both fame and fortune, owning Twitter is unlikely to give him more fame. It can make him more money, if he gets the prices right.

Not only does it look like he is overpaying now, but the drama around the bid has also hammered Tesla shares, the source of most of Musk’s wealth.

If Musk has doubts about his offer, it will be because of the numbers around his investment. If he thinks he can make a healthy return, he’ll still buy. If not, he may feel like the $1 billion breakup fee if he walks away—probably difficult to enforce anyway—is a bargain.

—Brian Swint

***

Twitter Faces Bot Investigation in Texas as Musk Threatens Deal

Twitter is being investigated by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who said the company may have falsely reported its fake bot accounts, a violation of the state’s Deceptive Trade Practices Act. The announcement came the same day Musk threatened to walk away from his $44 billion deal.

Musk said Twitter won’t give him the data he needs to verify the number of fake and spam accounts on the site. Twitter has said spam is 5% of daily active use. Musk has estimated it is four to five times as much and wants to investigate.

of daily active use. Musk has estimated it is four to five times as much and wants to investigate. Twitter is “transparently refusing to comply,” and is “actively resisting and thwarting his information rights,” Musk said in a letter to Twitter’s chief legal officer. Musk said he reserves his right not to consummate the transaction and to terminate the merger agreement .

. Twitter said it “has and will continue to cooperatively share information ” with Musk. “We intend to close the transaction and enforce the merger agreement at the agreed price and terms,” a spokesman said on Monday in a statement emailed to Barron’s.

” with Musk. “We intend to close the transaction and enforce the merger agreement at the agreed price and terms,” a spokesman said on Monday in a statement emailed to Barron’s. Twitter generates revenue by selling ads. Spam could affect the ability to sell ads because companies don’t want to pay to advertise to fake users. The parties have been going back and forth on the fake account issue for weeks.

What’s Next: In Texas, Paxton’s office wants Twitter to turn over information about how it calculates and manages its user data and how that information relates to its advertising businesses. The deadline is June 27.

—Luisa Beltran and Al Root

***

Spirit Deal Battle Amped Up Again: JetBlue Sweetens Bid

The fight for

Spirit Airlines



took another twist on Monday when

JetBlue



improved its offer for the low cost carrier with just days to go before Spirit shareholders vote on the competing bid by

Frontier Group

.

JetBlue boosted a reverse breakup fee to $350 million from $150 million. Spirit shareholders would get it if the deal doesn’t go through because of antitrust concerns. Frontier days ago offered a $250 million reverse breakup fee.

to $350 million from $150 million. Spirit shareholders would get it if the deal doesn’t go through because of antitrust concerns. Frontier days ago offered a $250 million reverse breakup fee. About $164 million of that breakup fee would be paid upfront to JetBlue shareholders as a $1.50 a share cash dividend if they approve the JetBlue offer.

to JetBlue shareholders as a $1.50 a share cash dividend if they approve the JetBlue offer. Frontier chairman William Franke said Frontier doesn’t currently have plans to improve its offer. If Spirit shareholders vote against the Frontier offer, Frontier doesn’t plan to keep pursuing the deal, The Wall Street Journal reported.

the deal, The Wall Street Journal reported. Separately on Monday, the Supreme Court ruled unanimously against Southwest Airlines



that airline baggage handlers can’t be forced to argue employment disputes in individual private arbitration rather than litigation.

What’s Next: Spirit’s board already has approved the Frontier cash-and-stock offer, but Spirit shareholders are set to vote on Friday on the bid from Frontier.

—Luisa Beltran

***

Kohl’s Holds Talks Over $8 Billion Bid

Kohl’s



has entered exclusive negotiations with

Franchise Group



over a potential sale of the department-store chain, valuing it at around $8 billion.

The two companies said late Monday they have entered a three-week exclusivity period to discuss Franchise Group’s bid of $60-a-share to buy Kohl’s.

to discuss Franchise Group’s bid of $60-a-share to buy Kohl’s. Shares of Kohl’s, which have fallen by almost 15% since the start of the year, were rising nearly 14% in premarket trading Tuesday to $47.27.

nearly 14% in premarket trading Tuesday to $47.27. Franchise Group, which owns brands including Vitamin Shoppe and Buddy’s Home Furnishings, said that it intends to contribute approximately $1 billion of capital to the transaction, all of which will be funded through a corresponding increase in the size of its secured debt facilities. The bulk of the financing will be provided based on Kohl’s real estate assets, Franchise Group added.

What’s Next: Kohl’s continues to operate in a challenging and shrinking area of retail, and last month it cut its full-year profit outlook. With the impact of inflation unlikely to subside soon, shareholders will be hoping a sale can be agreed.

—Lina Saigol

***

Apple Unveils New Laptops, New Chip, and Text Editing

Apple



introduced new versions of its 13-inch MacBook Air and MacBook Pro laptops, both backed by its new processing chip called M2, just two of several changes announced at Monday’s Worldwide Developers Conference.

The M2 chip has 18% better CPU performance and 25% better graphics performance than Apple’s previous M1 chip, Apple said. The new Air starts at $1,199; the Pro starts at $1,299. Both will be available next month .

. Apple’s Wallet App is being updated with a Buy Now, Pay Later feature that allows shoppers to split payments into four equal installments over six weeks without incurring fees at places where Apple Pay is accepted. Apple joins a BNPL field that includes Affirm

, PayPal

,

and Block

.

that allows shoppers to split payments into four equal installments over six weeks without incurring fees at places where Apple Pay is accepted. Apple joins a BNPL field that includes An update to Family Sharing will make it easy to create a shared photo library for up to six people. There is a new option in the camera app where people in a group can share, delete, caption, and edit the photos.

What’s Next: Apple’s software update to its iPhones will also allow users to edit or “unsend” texts in the Messages app, and to mark threads unread so they can be reviewed later. Coming later this year, the change allows editing for up to 15 minutes after a text is sent.

—Liz Moyer

***

Johnson & Johnson, Novavax Covid-19 Vaccines in Spotlight

Johnson & Johnson



is ending its Covid-19 vaccine supply deal with

Emergent BioSolutions



amid accusations from both sides of breaching their 2020 manufacturing agreement.

Emergent said in a filing that J&J hasn’t bought the minimum amount of vaccines outlined in the agreement and that it would owe between $125 million and $420 million if the contract is terminated now.

amount of vaccines outlined in the agreement and that it would owe between $125 million and $420 million if the contract is terminated now. J&J said Emergent’s securities filing “is false and misleading.” The New Jersey-based pharmaceutical company sells one of three authorized vaccines in the U.S., but regulators recently limited its vaccine’s use out of concerns about a rare blood clotting issue .

. An advisory panel to the Food and Drug Administration meets today to consider a possible fourth approved vaccine in the U.S. from Novavax

.

The vaccine, which isn’t based on mRNA technology, is already approved in the European Union, India, and Australia.

What’s Next: Novavax is hoping its vaccine will appeal to the teenage population age 12 to 17, for which only the two-dose

Pfizer



vaccine is currently approved. About 40% of teenagers aren’t fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

—Liz Moyer

***

—Newsletter edited by Liz Moyer, Camilla Imperiali, Steve Goldstein, Rupert Steiner