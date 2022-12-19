Elon Musk’s ‘crazy stalker’ outs himself as Uber Eats driver Brandon Collado

The masked man Elon Musk accused of being a “crazy stalker” has been identified as an Uber Eats driver — who believes the multi-billionaire space pioneer is the one terrorizing him.

Brandon Collado first identified himself Saturday in a reply to Musk’s tweet sharing a clip of the driver stopped by his security in Los Angeles late Tuesday, according to The Washington Post.

“I am the guy in this video,” Collado reportedly wrote in response to the clip Musk, 51, claimed showed his “crazy stalker” who’d “climbed onto [the] hood]” of a car carrying “lil X,” his 2-year-old son, X Æ A-Xii.

But Collado then told Musk: “You have connections to me and have stalked me and my family for over a year.”

That message did not appear to still be online Monday, and attempts to reach Collado were not immediately successful.

Brandon Collado confirmed he was the masked driver in video tweeted out by Elon Musk.

However, he confirmed to the DC paper that he was the person in Musk’s video, which had been seen nearly 18 million times by Monday — even sharing his own videos of the confrontation to prove it, the paper said.

In interviews, he “made several bizarre and unsupported claims,” the Washington Post said, including that Musk was monitoring his real-time location — and controlling Uber Eats to block him from getting work.

Collado reportedly tweeted at Musk: “You have connections to me and have stalked me and my family for over a year.” Twitter/Elon Musk

He also claimed that Musk’s ex Grimes — the mother of two of his 10 kids, including X Æ A-Xii — was sending him coded messages through her Instagram posts, the outlet said.

The incident with Musk’s security was near the LA home of the goth singer, real name Claire Boucher, 34, and four years after she got a restraining order out against a previous stalker, the paper noted.

Collado also said Musk’s ex Grimes, seen with him here, was sending him coded messages through online posts. AFP via Getty Images

The LA police unit that investigates high-profile stalking cases also confirmed it was looking into allegations of someone accused of stalking her, one of the detectives, Marc Madero, told the DC paper.

Officers have investigated the video Musk tweeted to see if it is the same person, but have yet to reach firm conclusions, Madero said.

Collado reportedly identified himself in a tweet to Musk, seen here with Jared Kushner Sunday at the World Cup final in Qatar. Getty Images

Collado, meanwhile, claimed he had innocently pulled over in a gas station while making Uber Eats deliveries Tuesday when Musk’s security confronted him without reason, seemingly linking it to his conspiracy that the world’s second-richest man was monitoring his exact whereabouts.

Musk’s video showed Collado wearing a mask, hood and one glove, and he was driving a vehicle rented through the car-sharing service Turo, the paper noted.

Collado’s own videos showed him getting out of the rental and standing in front of a Toyota driven by Musk’s security worker, the paper noted.

He said that South Pasadena cops arrived and questioned him, telling him they would file a report. The force did not comment to the Washington Post.

The gas station’s surveillance footage caught the interaction, and turned it over to police, manager Daniel Santiago told the paper.

Madero, the detective, said it appeared the driver had been trying to hide his identity by wearing gloves on the hand gripping the rental vehicle’s steering wheel and by partially covering his face.

So far, he said, there was no direct evidence that the man had used the @ElonJet page that tracks the mogul’s flights.

Musk’s apparent stalker confrontation prompted him to suspend Jack Sweeney, the college student behind the page, and the chief twit also changed the rules on pages sharing real-time information on people’s whereabouts.

While the confrontation did not appear to be linked to @ElonJet run by Jack Sweeney, pictured, a detective looking into it said: “Nothing would surprise me.” Courtesy Jack Sweeney

Still, despite saying there was so far no direct link between the confrontation and the controversial tracking site, Madero admitted it was a real possibility given how stalkers commonly use “open-source searches of a targeted individual.”

“Nothing would surprise me,” he told the Washington Post.

Musk — who was in Qatar Sunday for the World Cup final — did not reply to requests for comment on the story, the paper said.

Uber did not immediately comment.