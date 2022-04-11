Elon Musk Won’t Be Joining Twitter’s Board, CEO Says. Twitter Stock Tumbles.

Elon Musk won’t join Twitter’s board, after all. (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

stock tumbled in premarket trading Monday after it was announced Elon Musk wouldn’t be joining the board of the social media company, after all.





(ticker: TWTR) CEO Parag Agrawal late Sunday sent out a tweet saying Musk, the CEO of





(TSLA) who recently took a 9.2% position in Twitter, wouldn’t be joining the Twitter board. He was to have joined effective on Saturday. Musk was still listed as a member of Twitter’s board on the company website as of early Monday.