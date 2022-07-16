Elon Musk Warns U.S. and EU of New Energy War

by

Elon Musk completely disrupted the automotive industry. 

With Tesla (TSLA) – Get Tesla Inc. Report, the manufacturer of premium electric vehicles, the richest man in the world has caused a real green revolution in the automobile industry marked by promises from almost all car manufacturers to produce less polluting vehicles in the current decade. Offering more electric models has become the watchword of (GM) – Get General Motors Company Report, Ford (F) – Get Ford Motor Company Report, Volkswagen (VLKAF) , Nissan (NSANF) , Hyundai (HYMLF) , Stellantis (STLA) – Get Stellantis N.V. Report, parent company of Fiat Chrysler, and even luxury brands like Ferrari (RACE) – Get Ferrari N.V. Report.