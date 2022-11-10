Elon Musk Wants to Challenge Apple

Elon Musk Wants to Challenge Apple

Elon Musk is a man in a hurry. 

He wants to move fast. 

The new boss and owner of the social network Twitter  (TWTR) – Get Free Report wants to imprint his mark on the platform, which cost him $44 billion. 

He had to go into debt of $13 billion with the banks to finance this acquisition, which was eventful at best. But now, the billionaire wants to find new sources of income to revive the microblogging website.

He launched a new version of the Twitter Blue subscription service, adding the blue authentication badge for the identity of the account owner, and almost doubling the price to $7.99. 