Elon Musk v. Twitter: a Third Powerful Player Makes Noise

Elon Musk and the management of Twitter ( (TWTR) – Get Twitter Inc. Report) are at loggerheads. 

The two parties are now preparing for their legal battle, the outcome of which will undoubtedly have repercussions on mergers and acquisitions in the future. 

After nearly three months of a saga marked by twists and surprises, the richest man in the world has decided not to acquire the microblogging website Twitter as he envisaged in mid-April. Musk said his reversal was due to a strong presence of spam bots or fake accounts on the platform. Twitter management has misrepresented the number of these fake accounts, Musk said, even though he was aware of the problem before making his $44 billion offer on April 14. 