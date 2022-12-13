Elon Musk Throws Transphobic Outburst After Being Booed Onstage

Billionaire Elon Musk

Over the weekend, the wealthiest man in the world learned that money could buy a social media platform, but it still can’t silence critics.

Elon Musk spent the weekend continuing to stir the proverbial pot by making controversial Twitter posts and showing up as a surprise guest at a Dave Chappelle show in San Francisco.

Neither went very well.

The new owner of Twitter continued trying to rile up his supporters and gin up controversy in his ongoing attempt to call attention to the platform that advertisers have left in droves after Musk’s acquisition.

On Saturday, Musk tweeted, “Twitter is both a social media company and a crime scene.”

The billionaire seemingly agreed with the right-wing notion that under its previous ownership, staff at Twitter engaged in crimes against conservatives. Republicans have long complained that social media companies sought to silence them. Musk has continually played into this idea since taking over the company.

He continues to fuel right-wing conspiracy theories and rage against technology companies and the media, who he and conservative influencers believe are working together to silence their voices.

In his version of Twitter, Musk has cast himself as the one who unearths all truths about Twitter — many of these truths are QAnon and far right-wing conspiracy theories — as he continues to remind his followers by posting memes that simultaneously serve as notes of acknowledgment to right-wingers and troll attempts against liberals.

Early on Sunday morning, Musk previewed in a tweet that “Now things get spicy,” before later posting a political tweet that was simultaneously anti-LGBTQ+ and anti-science.

“My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci,” Musk wrote.

The tweet gained more than 1.1 million likes from Musk’s 121 million followers, which pleased the attention-seeking multibillionaire, writing, “Truth resonates,” on Monday morning.

Musk took a break from tweeting long enough to get thoroughly booed during a surprise appearance he made during Dave Chappelle’s set at San Francisco’s Chase Center Sunday evening.

Video circulating on social media shows the controversial comedian introducing the controversial businessman; for the assembled audience, one is clearly not like the other.

Monday morning, after the video of Musk’s rejection had gone viral, he tweeted again.

“The woke mind virus is either defeated or nothing else matters,” he wrote.

Shortly thereafter, Musk got cowed by a Twitter user who had replied to Musk’s comment about truth resonating with “So does a crowd full of boos.”

Musk responded, “Technically, it was 90% cheers & 10% boos (except during quiet periods), but, still, that’s a lot of boos, which is a first for me in real life (frequent on Twitter). It’s almost as if I’ve offended SF’s unhinged leftists … but nahhh.”

Scott Kelly, who is a former NASA astronaut and twin brother of Arizona U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly, responded to Musk’s pronouns tweet, writing, “Elon, please don’t mock and promote hate toward already marginalized and at-risk-of-violence members of the #LGBTQ+ community. They are real people with real feelings. Furthermore, Dr Fauci is a dedicated public servant whose sole motivation was saving lives.”

Musk, the father of a transgender child, has been as allergic to the concept of personal pronouns as most right-wing extremists who take issue with the part of speech.

He replied, “I strongly disagree. Forcing your pronouns upon others when they didn’t ask, and implicitly ostracizing those who don’t, is neither good nor kind to anyone.”

Commentator, writer, and lawyer Olayemi Olurin took to Twitter with a video in which she took the tech billionaire to task for getting booed off stage and turning around to launch anti-trans attacks on the platform.

“Tell me you’ve never actually had institutions force anything upon you for real,” Olurin says. “Tell me you’ve never actually been deprived of anything in society. Tell me you have no actual [beeping] problems like a bill to pay if you think that the height of your oppression is being forced to use the English language you already use. Someone’s pronoun shouldn’t be forced on you? How have you been talking all this time, you [bleeping] idiot?”

On Monday evening, Musk — still concerned with the booing situation — claimed that it was a fight in the audience that was the cause for the cacophony of boos, a claim that Harvard Cyberlaw Clinic instructor Alejandra Caraballo would not allow the billionaire to get away with.

“This man’s ego was so shattered by getting booed he’s now blaming the crowd booing for ten minutes on an alleged fight in the audience,” she tweeted.

Added Caraballo, “WE SAW THE VIDEO.”