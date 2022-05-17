Elon Musk Thinks of Buying Twitter at a Lower Price

Will Elon Musk end up getting what he wants from Twitter  (TWTR) – Get Twitter, Inc. Report

The richest man in the world thinks he will. 

A few days after launching a public campaign to force the management and the Board of Directors of the micro-blogging website to agree to renegotiate the acquisition price it had proposed on April 14, Musk thinks he has achieved his goal. 

The CEO of Tesla  (TSLA) – Get Tesla Inc Report has just indicated that he believes a Twitter deal at a lower was not “out of the question.”