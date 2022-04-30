Elon Musk tells AOC to ‘stop hitting on me’

Elon Musk took Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’ attack on billionaires in stride, urging the outspoken Congresswoman to “stop hitting on me.”

“Tired of having to collectively stress about what explosion of hate crimes is happening bc some billionaire with an ego problem unilaterally controls a massive communication platform and skews it because Tucker Carlson or Peter Thiel took him to dinner and made him feel special,” AOC said in a Friday posting.

Musk wasn’t named in the tweet but was quick to respond.

“Stop hitting on me, I’m really shy,” he wrote, adding a smiling emoji. The line appears to be a reference to when AOC said her Republican critics on the platform just wanted to date her.

“I was talking about Zuckerberg but ok,” AOC shot back at Musk before deleting the response about a minute later.

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez responded, but quickly deleted her comeback. Getty Images

The Tesla billionaire and world’s richest man has sent shockwaves around the platform this week after striking a deal with the company’s board to purchase Twitter for $44 billion. Musk has inflamed liberals by promising to loosen censorship on the platform and embrace more free expression.