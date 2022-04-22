Elon Musk Takes Major Step Toward Buying Twitter

Elon Musk Takes Major Step Toward Buying Twitter

by

The ongoing game of footsie between billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk and social media platform Twitter reached a new stage April 22, as Musk began major steps towards buying the company.

The business pages have been full of various back-and-forth lobs and volleys between the two over the last three weeks.

It all began when Musk announced that he had acquired a 9.2% stake in Twitter, making him the company’s largest shareholder at the time. 

That title has since been reclaimed by the Vanguard Group, a private equity shop that has since bought 10% of Twitter, or 82.4 million shares.

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.