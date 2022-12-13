Tesla Dangerously Loses Its Luster

Elon Musk Stands Up For Tesla

Tesla is completely lost on Wall Street. 

The electric vehicle manufacturer is having a dark year in the stock market. And those difficulties worsened on December 13 with another sharp drop in the stock price of almost 4%. 

In all, the Tesla stock lost has lost 54.2% of its value in 2022, translating into a drop in market capitalization of nearly $600 billion. Tesla  (TSLA) – Get Free Report is down 60%, compared to its all-time high reached in November 2021. 