Elon Musk Speaks. It’s Still Hard to Tell How the Twitter Drama Will End.

It’s been 79 days since Elon Musk disclosed his stake in

Twitter



and 69 days since he tweeted out “I made an offer,” putting the buyout drama into high gear. And it’s also been 40 days since the

Tesla



and SpaceX CEO said the deal was on hold because of spam bots.

The entire thing has been a soap-opera level drama. There is still no hint to how the show will end for

Twitter



(ticker: TWTR) or

Tesla



(TSLA) shareholders.

At the Bloomberg-organized Qatar Economic Forum 2022 in the capital Doha on Tuesday, Musk reiterated that the issue of spam bots on

Twitter



are among the “unresolved” issues he needs to address before he can complete his planned $44 billion buyout of the social media platform. Musk believes that the amount of daily usage on the social media platform is greater than the 5% that Twitter claims.

“There is the question of, will the debt portion of the round come together and then will the shareholders vote in favor,” Musk added in an interview with Bloomberg.

The shareholder vote question shouldn’t be an issue. Musk’s bid is for $54.20 a share. Twitter stock closed this past week at $37.78, more than $16 a share, or about 43%, away from Musk’s bid. It is unlikely investors would forego a 40% bump in today’s market.

The ultimatel bump might not be that high. The gap between Twitter’s stock price and the bid price indicates a couple of things. For starters, there is a chance Musk will walk away and pay the breakup fee with the spam bots as the material issue that allows him to do so. (Twitter might challenge that reason in the courts). Musk also could be seeking a lower price.

Still, there is definitely something in Twitter stock for a potential buyout. Shares are down about 4% compared with prices the day before Musk’s stake was revealed. The



Nasdaq Composite

is down about 24% over the same span.

Tesla



investors probably prefer the walk-away outcome. Tesla stock is down about 40% since just before Musk’s Twitter stake was revealed. It’s tough to say just how much of an overhang Twitter is for the EV stock. Tesla is typically more volatile than the Nasdaq, so the stock would typically be down more than the index in a bear market. But the span involving the deal also includes blowout first-quarter results at Tesla.

In late April, Tesla reported record quarterly per share earnings of $3.22. Wall Street was looking for earnings per share of about $2.25. Based on those results, it’s easy to argue Tesla should be outperforming the Nasdaq.

Musk also had things to say about his car company Tuesday, reiterating his warning about job cuts at Tesla and saying the electric-car maker will slash about 10% of its salaried workforce over the next three months. “A year from now, I think our headcount will be higher” both in salaried and hourly workers, but for now the headcount reduction will be 3% to 3.5%,” Musk said in an interview with Bloomberg.

Musk also tried to allay concerns that his bid to buy Twitter could be complicated by his links to China through his Tesla shareholding. Twitter doesn’t operate in China and “China does not attempt to interfere with the free speech of the press in the U.S., as far as I’m aware,” Musk said in the interview.

Musk said a lot. What it all boils down to for investors is more waiting. The soap opera isn’t over yet.

Twitter shares, which have fallen 12.59% since January, rose 1.48% to $38.34 ahead of the market open on Tuesday. Tesla stock rose 2.95% in premarket trading. It looks to be a green start to the week.



S&P 500

futures rose 1.9%.

