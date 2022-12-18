Elon Musk Sounds the Alarm Over a Brewing Automobile Crisis

by

The auto sector is one of the victims of the aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve to crush inflation, which is at its highest in 40 years. 

According to experts, this monetary policy has increased the cost of credit, and more particularly, the cost of car loans. Rising interest rates will make consumers reevaluate their decisions before quickly jumping into a car loan, experts at Edmunds.com recently warned.

“Interest rates for new and used vehicles are skyrocketing”, the research firm found.