Elon Musk Sounds a Dire Warning About the Economy

Elon Musk is worried about the economy. 

For several months now, the richest man in the world has continued to sound the alarm, warning that the economy risks a deep recession if the central bank’s monetary policy stays on course. 

While the Federal Reserve is holding its last monetary meeting of the year in the coming days, the serial entrepreneur has just made a new prediction. And like his past predictions, this one is very alarming.