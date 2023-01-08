Elon Musk Leans on Promises to Soothe Tesla Investors

Elon Musk Sends Subtle Message to Disenchanted Tesla Shareholders

by

Elon Musk is used to facing critics, haters and detractors. 

He even likes these battles very much. 

Sometimes he even tends to provoke his supposed enemies. The Techno King, as he’s known at Tesla  (TSLA) – Get Free Report, likes to turn his opponents’ attacks into counterattacks. The serial entrepreneur is never as lethal as when he is on defense. 

These adversaries he knows them. He knows their angles of attack. Certainly some of these criticisms annoy him but he always finds the line of response to repel the detractors.