Elon Musk Warns Again About Troubles Ahead

Elon Musk Sends Scathing Message to Tesla Investors

by

Elon Musk is not a Chief Executive Officer like the others. 

Tesla’s  (TSLA)  boss is atypical. 

He refuses to obey the rules often imposed on executives of public companies.

The billionaire did not hesitate to relaunch the showdown with the U.S Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) despite a 2018 settlement with the regulator.

In September 2018, the two sides agreed to end an investigation into a tweet from Musk, posted on August 7, 2019, that caused the price of Tesla shares to fall.

“Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured,” the billionaire wrote at the time.