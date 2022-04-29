Elon Musk Sells $4 Billion Tesla Shares, Then Another $5 Billion

Updated at 9:28 am EST

Tesla  (TSLA) – Get Tesla Inc Report shares jumped higher Friday after CEO Elon Musk said he was done selling shares of his clean-energy car company after dumping near $4 billion in stock to pay for his $44 billion takeover of social media group Twitter.

Securities and Exchange Commission filings published late Thursday indicated that Musk sold 4.4 million Tesla shares between over the two-day period ending on April 27, just days after inking an agreement to provide around $21 billion in financing for his $54.20 per share offer for Twitter.

