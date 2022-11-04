Elon Musk Says Twitter’s Had A Massive Revenue Drop – The Hamden Journal

UPDATED with new Elon Musk comments. On the same day major layoffs were hitting Twitter, the social media firm’s new owner, Elon Musk, told a crowd of affluent investors in New York that activist pressure on advertisers is “an attack on the First Amendment.”

Musk said he and his advisors have “done our absolute best to appease them and nothing is working,” describing it as a “major concern.” Earlier in the day, he said the company’s ad revenue had already taken a “massive” hit from the ad pullback. Even for companies not clouded by controversy, of course, the digital ad market has been rough lately, with major names like Meta, Snap and YouTube all reporting declines.

Musk is in the beginning of the second week of his ownership of Twitter, which he paid $44 billion to acquire. A number of blue-chip advertisers have decided to pause their ad buying on Twitter amid questions about content moderation and the possibility that several people banned by the prior ownership, including far-right figures like Alex Jones, could be let back on under Musk. The new owner has also said he will lift the edict keeping former President Donald Trump off the platform, though more recently he indicated that the move could take some time.

The CEO’s comments during a surprise appearance at the Baron Investment Conference. (Watch the video above.) The event was organized by billionaire investor Ron Baron, one of the backers of the Twitter deal and a long-term stakeholder in Musk’s biggest company, Tesla. Baron conducted the interview with Musk.

While the talk covered a lot of ground beyond Tesla, the two did discuss the savings from the layoffs, which Musk pegged at $400 million a year. Although it will be “very difficult to achieve” a return on such a sky-high investment, Musk said it is “possible” that Twitter could eventually become “one of the most valuable companies in the world.”

PREVIOUSLY:

As Twitter employees face mass layoffs starting today, a group of them has sued new overlord Elon Musk for not giving proper termination notice under federal and California law.

The suit — read it here — comes as the platform has seen “a massive drop in revenue, due to activist groups pressuring advertisers,” Musk said.

The lawsuit seeking class action status was filed in the Northern District of California in San Francisco by Emmanuel Cornet, Justine De Caires, Grae Kindel, Alexis Camacho, and Jessica Pan “individually and on behalf of all others similarly situated” against Twitter “for its violation and anticipated further violation” of federal law. Lisa Bloom, a prominent attorney and the daughter of crusading defense lawyer Gloria Allred (and also, for a time, a member of Harvey Weinstein’s defense team), has been particularly vocal in trying to galvanize Twitter workers to take legal action. “Fired Twitter workers! Under the acquisition deal, Elon promised you’d get the same severance $ and benefits that laid off workers got before he arrived,” she wrote in one of a spree of tweets. “Talking to many laid off Tweeps today.”

Cornet was terminated Nov. 1 without advanced written warning. Plaintiffs De Caires, Pan and Kindel were locked out of their Twitter accounts on Nov. 3, “which they understood to signal that they were being laid off.” The suit said the federal WARN Act and the California WARN Act require 60 days advance written notice of a mass layoff. Various tweets also pointed out to a similar statute in New York State and in the UK, with the latter requiring 90 days notice. “Plaintiffs are very concerned that Twitter will continue these layoffs without providing the requisite notice,” the lawsuit said.

In an SEC filing earlier this year, when the company was still publicly traded, it reported having 7,500 full-time employees as of December 31, 2021.

As much as 50% of the company’s staff may be laid off with notifications starting to arrive today.

Meanwhile, Musk took to Twitter to sound the alarm about advertising.

General Mills, Audi and others confirmed in recent days that they’ve paused advertising on Twitter after Musk’s ascension. The deal close last week saw an upsurge in derogatory content and sowed doubt about future moderation policies under new ownership. Musk has said that he’d take a more hands off approach to moderation and that he doesn’t believe in permanent bans, including of former President Donald Trump.

Musk, who named himself as sole director after dissolving the board and booting top executives, announced plans to set up a committee to evaluate moderation policies and promised no new steps or changes until that body takes stock. But his attempts to appease Madison Avenue are meeting with pushback, which he blames on “activists.” He reiterated in a tweet today that “nothing has changed with content moderation and we did everything we could to appease the activists. Extremely messed up! They’re trying to destroy free speech in America.”

Influential Hollywood players and others have left or threatened to leave the platform.

Musk acquired Twitter for $44 billion, with the company taking on major debt. A revenue drop is the opposite of what Twitter needs. Advertising is its main source of revenue. Layoffs will cut costs. But the shape of Twitter as a business is becoming less clear day by day.