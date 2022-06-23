Elon Musk Says Tesla’s New Factories Are ‘Gigantic Money Furnaces’

Bloomberg

Toshiba Surges on Report of Bids at $22 Billion Valuation

(Bloomberg) — Toshiba Corp. shares jumped as much as 6.5% on Thursday after Reuters reported bidders are considering offering up to 7,000 yen per share to take the company private, which would value the deal at about $22 billion.