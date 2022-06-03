Elon Musk Says Tesla Needs to Cut Staff by 10%: Report

Text size
Elon Musk wants to cut about 10% of jobs at
Tesla
,
with the chief executive of the electric-vehicle maker saying he has a “super bad feeling” about the economy, according to an email to executives that was seen by Reuters.
The email was titled “pause all hiring worldwide,” Reuters reported. Tesla has about 100,000 employees worldwide.
Tesla (ticker: TSLA) didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment from Barron’s.
An email surfaced earlier this week from Musk, with the CEO saying he wanted Tesla employees to come back to the office. The subject line of the email said “remote work is no longer acceptable.” It explained that anyone wanting to do remote work must still be in the office a minimum of 40 hours a week. “This is less than we ask of factory workers,” the email added.
Tesla shares fell 3.3% to $749.32 on Friday. The stock jumped 4.7% on Thursday and has declined 26.7% this year.
