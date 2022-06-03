Elon Musk Says Tesla Needs to Cut Staff by 10%: Report

Text size





Tesla cars recharge at a Tesla Supercharger station in Pasadena, California.

Mario Tama/Getty Images





Elon Musk wants to cut about 10% of jobs at

Tesla

,

with the chief executive of the electric-vehicle maker saying he has a “super bad feeling” about the economy, according to an email to executives that was seen by Reuters.

The email was titled “pause all hiring worldwide,” Reuters reported. Tesla has about 100,000 employees worldwide.