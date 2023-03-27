Elon Musk Says Only Paid Twitter Blue Subscribers Will Be Able To Vote In Polls & Be Featured In “For You” Timeline – The Hamden Journal

Elon Musk is preparing to do away with legacy verifications on Twitter and has announced a new feature for those users that opt to pay for Twitter Blue.

Aside from a blue checkmark that verifies users of the social media platform are paying for the service, Musk tweeted out that “Starting April 15th, only verified accounts will be eligible to be in For You recommendations.”

Musk added, “[This] is the only realistic way to address advanced AI bot swarms taking over. It is otherwise a hopeless losing battle. Voting in polls will require verification for same reason.”

The “For You” tab is the algorithm-based feed that Twitter delivers to its users offering a mix of content from accounts people follow as well as recommended tweets. Musk is saying only tweets from paid subscribers will be recommended by the algorithm to other users.

Twitter Blue costs $11/month to users that subscribe as an in-app purchase on their phones. However, the subscription is reduced to $7/month if users sign up on the web.

In Musk’s announcement, he also mentioned that only paid subscribers would be able to vote in polls. It’s worth noting that back in December 2022, the Tesla CEO conducted a poll asking users if he should step down from his CEO duties on the social media platform. The results were not in Musk’s favor with over 57% of users voting against him.

Days later he would finally acknowledge that he lost the poll and claimed he would honor the results but didn’t give a timetable as to when he would follow through on his word.

Last week, Twitter announced that on April 1st they would “begin winding down our legacy verified program and removing legacy verified checkmarks.” They invited users with blue checkmarks to sign up for Twitter Blue to keep their badge, otherwise, they would lose it.