Elon Musk says he’s ‘not perverted enough’ to appear on CNN

Elon Musk is taking aim at CNN’s mounting sex scandals — joking that he’s “not perverted enough” to appear on the troubled network.

The world’s richest man made the quip during a more than 90-minute podcast interview with satirical website The Babylon Bee after co-host Ethan Nicolle admitted he felt “unqualified to be interviewing” him.

“You could be on CNN right now. A real news organization,” co-host Kyle Mann told the Tesla mogul.

Musk replied with an exaggerated laugh, raising an eyebrow at the description of the network bruised by numerous sex scandals, including a producer accused of being a pedophile.

“Unfortunately … I’m not perverted enough, I guess,” the space-travel pioneer joked.

Musk referred to a recent Babylon Bee headline about the scandals in which the site joked that the network’s HR team was asking future employees if they “are a creepy pervert” in job applications.

CNN this year has faced a number of sex scandals — including among its own star anchors.

Chris Cuomo has been accused of sexual misconduct. Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Earlier this month, the network fired prime-time star Chris Cuomo amid allegations of sexual impropriety as well as lying about his behind-the-scenes meddling in trying to protect his brother, then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo, from his own sexual misconduct scandal.

Cuomo’s on-air pal, Don Lemon, has also been accused in a lawsuit of sexually assaulting a man in a Hamptons bar three years ago. Like Cuomo, Lemon has denied the allegations.

More recently, one of Cuomo’s former producers, John Griffin, was fired earlier this month over allegations he’d bragged about luring girls as young as 7 to his home for “sexual subservience” training.

Griffin — who said he’d worked “shoulder-to-shoulder” with Cuomo — has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Vermont for attempting to “induce minors to engage in unlawful sexual activity.”

Griffin has been indicted by a grand jury in Vermont. Vermont State Police via AP

The 44-year-old producer, a married dad of three girls, is facing up to 10 years in prison for each of the three counts he is facing in charges involving a 9-year-old girl. He pleaded not guilty Wednesday.