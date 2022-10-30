Elon Musk says he has ‘no idea who the CEO’ of Twitter is after being sent an auto-email telling him ‘it’s time to start managing’

Elon Musk now owns Twitter.Patrick Pleul/AP

Elon Musk now owns Twitter after sealing his $44 billion takeover on Thursday.

He was sent an email from the company telling him to start a “managing @Twitter 101” training course.

Musk tweeted that he has no idea who the CEO is yet, despite calling himself “Chief Twit.”

Even the world’s richest man may still have a thing or two to learn about running a company, according to automated systems at his latest acquisition at least.

Elon Musk was sent an email from Twitter telling him “it’s time to start managing @Twitter 101,” in reference to a training course about “what it means to be a good manager at Twitter.”

It came days after he finally took control of the social media platform in a $44 billion deal that took months to close after the billionaire attempted to walk away.

Musk tweeted on Sunday: “Just received this email from Twitter. This is an actual, real email that was autogenerated.”

He joked: “So demanding to allow a mere 30 days to learn this priceless information! But Management 201 is such a tantalizing carrot.”

A user responding to his tweet asked who the CEO was. Musk responded: “My title is Chief Twit right there in the bio. No idea who the CEO is.”

Elon Musk calls himself Chief Twit on his Twitter bio pageTwitter

Musk’s comments come despite him being set up under internal profiles at Twitter, including a company directory and Slack, with the CEO title, two people familiar with the changes told Insider on Saturday.

Musk fired CEO Parag Agrawal as one of his first moves after acquiring the company, along with chief financial officer Ned Segal, legal chief Vijaya Gadde, and general counsel Sean Edgett.

A person familiar with the matter told The Information that Musk dismissed the executives “for cause” to try to avoid severance payouts and unvested stock awards, suggesting he had justification for their termination.

Twitter didn’t immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

