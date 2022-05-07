Elon Musk Says “Expectations” Of Twitter Employees Will Be “Extreme” – The Hamden Journal

Elon Musk took to Twitter on Friday to offer a sense of his vision for the social media platform, after the acquisition goes through, also offering a sense of what its employees can expect, with regard to work life under his leadership.

Musk’s comments accompanied a screenshot of a recent Fortune article titled: “Job interest in Twitter skyrocketed more than 250% since Elon Musk moved to take over. But current employees are nervous.”

“If Twitter acquisition completes, company will be super focused on hardcore software engineering, design, infosec & server hardware,” the world’s richest man, who also heads up companies including SpaceX and Tesla, wrote. “Managers in software must write great software or it’s like being a cavalry captain who can’t ride a horse! Also, work ethic expectations would be extreme, but much less than I demand of myself.”

Musk first began buying up a significant amount of Twitter shares as recently as January, coming to own a 5% stake in the company by March 14. He first announced his intention to acquire Twitter for $54.20 a share on April 14. The idea wasn’t initially looked fondly on by the social media service’s Board of Directors, which went so far as to adopt a limited-duration shareholder rights plan, or “poison pill”, to dissuade him from attempting to take over the company. Still, within two weeks, he’d successfully closed a deal to acquire Twitter for $44 billion. Upon his takeover, Twitter will become a private company.

