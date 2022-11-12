Elon Musk says disgraced FTX CEO set his 'bulls--t meter off'

Elon Musk says he knew disgraced FTX founder and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was full of it.

Back in March, Bankman-Fried offered via intermediaries to help Musk buy Twitter, according to texts leaked Friday by Twitter user Internal Tech Emails.

The texts show that Musk’s banker Michael Grimes told Musk that Bankman-Fried was offering “at least $3 billion” to help Musk fund the Twitter deal and wanted to talk about the potential for “social media blockchain integration.”

Musk was skeptical. He asked Grimes, “Does Sam actually have $3B liquid?”

After the texts were leaked, Musk replied on Twitter, “Accurate. He set off my bs detector, which is why I did not think he had $3B.”

Bankman-Fried stepped down as CEO of FTX on Friday. Bloomberg via Getty Images

At least $1 billion of customer funds — and possibly as much as $2 billion — have gone missing in the shocking implosion of the crypto currency exchange FTX, according to reports.

Musk’s take on Bankman-Fried, known in the industry as “SBF,” comes as FTX imploded late last week with reports that he secretly funneled $10 billion of customer funds into his trading company, Alameda Research

At least $1 billion of customer funds — and possibly as much as $2 billion — have gone missing in the shocking implosion of the crypto currency exchange FTX, according to reports.