Elon Musk says AOC has ‘great taste in lipstick’

Elon Musk said Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has “great taste in lipstick” in an apparent reignitiion of his feud with the New York Congresswoman.

Musk made the remark on a podcast called Full Send, in which several co-hosts made comments about the the 32-year-old Congresswoman’s appearance.

Two of the co-hosts called AOC “attractive,” then another said the New York socialist was “alright.”

Musk then chimed in, saying, “Yeah, great choice of lipstick I think. Great taste in lipstick, I mean, that’s my observation. That’s a genuine compliment.”

“Tell me I’m wrong,” Musk added, sipping an alcoholic seltzer and laughing alongside the podcast hosts.

AOC’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Musk’s remarks.

The world’s richest man has a history of sparring with Ocasio-Cortez.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has said she wants to ditch her Tesla Model 3. Getty Images

In April, Ocasio-Cortez tweeted: “Tired of having to collectively stress about what explosion of hate crimes is happening bc some billionaire with an ego problem unilaterally controls a massive communication platform.”

“Stop hitting on me, I’m really shy,” Musk responded.

Ocasio-Cortez then said that she’d been referring to Mark Zuckerberg — not Musk — then deleted the tweet.

She later posted a screenshot of her back-and-forth with Musk with a shrugging emoji and the caption, “like I said, ego problems.”

Then in May, Ocasio-Cortez said she was looking to ditch her Tesla Model 3, which she bought in 2020 for commutes between her New York City district and Washington, DC. She said she was looking to buy a car from a company that uses union labor.

Elon Musk said Ocasio-Cortez “was like coming after me or some bulls—t, I don’t know.” Bloomberg via Getty Images

“At the time, it was the only EV that could get me from New York to Washington on like one, or one-and-a-half charges,” she said of her Tesla. “I would love to switch.”

Musk, meanwhile, posted a Twitter poll asking his followers whether they have more trust in billionaires or politicians. His followers chose billionaires — and Musk dared Ocasio-Cortez to run the same poll with her own followers.

The Tesla CEO recounted the exchange on Thursday’s podcast episode, saying that Ocasio-Cortez “was like coming after me or some bulls—t, I don’t know.”

“She was saying billionaires are evil and you’re a billionaire therefore you’re evil,” Musk said. “And I was like, well you’re a politician.”

“People in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones,” he added.