Elon Musk reveals what he knows about alien existence

Elon Musk admitted Tuesday that he doesn’t know whether alien life exists — and that he wouldn’t be able to keep it a secret if it was discovered.

The Twitter CEO and SpaceX founder told Fox News host Tucker Carlson that there’s no evidence of “conscious life” anywhere in the universe besides planet Earth — a phenomenon he says humans take for granted.

“A lot of people ask me, you know, where are the aliens? And I think if anyone would know about aliens on Earth it would probably be me,” Musk said in an interview.

“Yeah, I’m, you know, very familiar with space stuff. And I’ve seen no evidence of aliens … I would immediately tweet it out. That’d be probably the top tweet of all time. ‘We found one, guys!’ It’s the jackpot with some 8 billion likes.”

While he hopes the little green men are real — and more importantly friendly — the tech mogul said he doesn’t believe the government is hiding the existence of extraterrestrial beings from the public.

Musk argued that the government would villainize aliens if they knew of their existence in order to easily green-light military spending.

“We’re constantly trying to get the defense budget to expand. And look, you know what would really get no arguments for anyone? If we pulled out an alien and said we need money to protect ourselves from these guys,” Musk said.





Elon Musk is seen on Tucker Carlson Tonight to discuss alien life, saying if he knew about it — he most likely wouldn’t keep it a secret. Fox News

“‘How much money do you want? You got it. They look dangerous.’ So the fastest way to get a defense budget increase would be to pull out an alien.”

Lawmakers have already requested an increase in funding for the Pentagon’s unidentified aerial phenomena research office, one year after the government theorized aliens could already be visiting Earth to study the planet.

Humans, not aliens, are the biggest threat to their own existence, Musk said, pointing to falling birth rates throughout the globe, a fear he’s expressed repeatedly in recent months.





Twitter CEO and SpaceX founder Elon Musk told Fox News host Tucker Carlson there is no evidence of “conscious life” anywhere in the universe besides Earth. Fox News

Last month, he warned that Italy would “have no people” after it ranked as one of the lowest birth rates in the world.

Birth rates in the US have also continued to decline; a CDC study published in January found that half of American women under 45 are childless.

“There’s sort of a life cycle arc to civilizations, just as there to individual humans,” Musk said.

“I’m sort of worried that, ‘Hey, civilization, if we don’t make enough people to at least sustain our numbers, perhaps increase a little bit, then civilization is going to crumble.’ The old question of like, will civilization end with a bang or a whimper. Well, it’s currently trying to end with a whimper in adult diapers.

“Which is depressing as hell.”