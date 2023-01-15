Tesla Stock Charts Show Two Major Levels of Potential Support

Elon Musk Reveals Tesla’s Savior

by

Tesla has become the world reference in the niche of electric vehicles. 

The firm and its whimsical and visionary CEO Elon Musk have become symbols of the decline in CO2 emissions from the automotive sector. 

The automaker currently produces more than 1.37 million electric vehicles a year, digging a huge pit with its competitors. It is profitable with margins that make its competitors pale with envy. 

Its market capitalization reached $1 trillion in 2021 before collapsing to nearly $390 billion currently. No other automotive group comes close. Toyota  (TM) – Get Free Report, the world’s largest automotive group in terms of production volumes, has a market value of $191 billion, while Volkswagen  (VWAGY) – Get Free Report has a market value of around $83 billion. Ford  (F) – Get Free Report and General Motors  (GM) – Get Free Report have a market capitalization of $51 billion and $52 billion, respectively.