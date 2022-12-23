Elon Musk Returns To Old Promises And Insane Prediction

Elon Musk has heard the critics. 

Though he does not admit to having neglected the manufacturer of electric vehicles Tesla  (TSLA) – Get Free Report since he decided to buy Twitter, the whimsical and charismatic visionary seems to now be responding to recently strong criticism from individual investors.

In the face of Tesla’s stock market rout, some of those Musk-worshiping shareholders have started calling for a shake-up or a new CEO to lead the company. These calls, which stem from their frustration, seem to have shaken Musk, who has finally decided to step down as CEO of Twitter. 