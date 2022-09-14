Elon Musk Reiterates His Worst Nightmare for The Economy

The markets are slumping as investors worry about the consequences of the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest-rate hikes, designed to fight an inflation rate that’s the highest in 40 years.

The feverishness of investors was marked by the Sept. 13 equity-market rout that followed a report confirming that inflation is not easing. 

This hotter-than-expected inflation report wiped almost $1.6 trillion from the S&P 500, marking the worst session for U.S. stocks since June 2020. 

The rout particularly affected risky assets such as technology groups. The Nasdaq 100 lost more than 5.5%.