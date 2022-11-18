Elon Musk Reactivates Kathy Griffin Twitter Account – The Hamden Journal

Who could resist an invitation like this: Twitter owner Elon Musk says comic Kathy Griffin can return to Twitter – but he misspelled her name as “Kathie.”

In a tweet today, Musk wrote, “Kathie Griffin, Jorden Peterson & Babylon Bee have been reinstated.” Lest Griffin feel targeted by the misspelling, right-wing author Peterson actually spells his name Jordan.

Griffin, who was suspended for impersonating Musk in satirical posts, responded to the invitation on Instagram.

“Dear Eilon,” Griffin responded on Instagram. “You f**ked up, fool. I’m going downstairs to my basement of heads. You’re up. Xxoo, The Beheader”

As for Donald Trump’s suspended account, Musk wrote that a “decision has not yet been made.”

The Babylon Bee, a conservative satirical website that lost its posting privileges last March for a transphobic tweet about U.S. assistant secretary for health Rachel Levine, responded to today’s decision from Musk “We’re back. Let that sink in.” The site’s March 19 tweet about Levine remains on the Bee’s page.

Peterson, a clinical psychologist and right-wing author, was restricted by Twitter last summer for a crude post deadnaming trans actor Elliot Page. A copy of that post remains on Peterson’s reactivated account that now features a pinned post stating, “I’m back. Thanks @ElonMusk” above a photo of Jack Nicholson’s “here’s Johnny” scene from The Shining.

Musk mentioned the three reactivated accounts in a tweet today announcing that Twitter’s new “policy is freedom of speech, but not freedom of reach. Negative/hate tweets will be max deboosted & demonetized, so no ads or other revenue to Twitter. You won’t find the tweet unless you specifically seek it out, which is no different from rest of Internet.”