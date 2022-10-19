Elon Musk Prepares Huge Gift for Tesla Investors

Elon Musk took out the carrot. 

The CEO of Tesla  (TSLA)  tried on October 19 to reassure the electric vehicle maker’s shareholders after a completely disastrous first half of October for Tesla shares.

Tesla shares have lost 16.3% since September 30, which translates into a decline in market value of approximately $135 billion.

The decline is likely to continue, given the group’s mixed results in the third quarter and cautious forecast for the whole of 2022. 

“As we look ahead, our plans show that we’re on track for the 50% annual growth in production this year. Although we are tracking supply chain risks, which are beyond our control,” Chief Financial Officer Zach Kirkhorn told analysts during the earnings’ call. “On the delivery side, we do expect to be just under 50% growth due to an increase in the cars in transit at the end of the year .”