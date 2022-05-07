Elon Musk pitch deck for Twitter promises to nearly triple ad revenue, create $10 billion subscription business: report

Elon Musk is telling potential investors in his deal for Twitter Inc. that he will seek to triple the company’s ad revenue and create a $10 billion-a-year subscription business within six years, according to a Friday report.

The New York Times reported Friday afternoon that a pitch deck Musk had shared with potential investors this week included financial projections for Twitter

which he has agreed to buy and take private for $44 billion. The Tesla Inc.

chief executive announced several investors who collectively pledged $7 billion earlier this week.