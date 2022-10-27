Elon Musk on the hook to pay more than $200 million to 3 fired Twitter execs

When Twitter Inc.’s top executives walked out of its San Francisco headquarters Thursday, they may as well have been carrying bags of Elon Musk’s cash.

Chief Executive Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and Vijaya Gadde, Twitter’s head of legal policy, received a “golden parachute” clause in Twitter’s

TWTR,

+0.66%

merger with Musk’s X Holdings. Musk reportedly fired all three Thursday evening upon officially taking control of the social network in a $44 billion acquisition, and will be obligated to give more than $200 million of it to those three, according to Twitter’s filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.