Elon Musk Needs This to Happen Before Tesla Can Split its Stock 3-for-1

Tesla  (TSLA) – Get Tesla Inc. Report is planning to split its stock 3-for-1 according to a regulatory filing late on June 10, but something has to happen first.

The electrical vehicle maker made the move for a couple of reasons, according to the proxy filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

First, “we believe the Stock Split would help reset the market price of our common stock so that our employees will have more flexibility in managing their equity, all of which, in our view, may help maximize stockholder value,” the company said in the filing. “Unlike other manufacturers, we offer every employee the option of receiving equity,” it added.