Elon Musk May Have Nasty Surprises for Twitter Soon

Elon Musk May Have Nasty Surprises for Twitter Soon

by

Investors have become accustomed to Elon Musk, Tesla’s  (TSLA) – Get Tesla Inc Report chief executive, making spectacular announcements. 

He has a knack for surprising them when they least expect it. But what he seems to like even more is the game of cat and mouse with the business community. The billionaire likes to keep everyone guessing what his next move is going to be. 

He just proved the point again with Twitter  (TWTR) – Get Twitter, Inc. Report.

On April 4 the richest man in the world disclosed in a Securities and Exchange Commission Form 13G that he held 9.2% of Twitter. By choosing this particular form for the disclosure, Musk implied that he was going to be a passive holder who would not influence the San Francisco microblogging company and would not try to take control of it. 

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.