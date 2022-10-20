Elon Musk May Gut 75% Of Twitter Workforce – Report – The Hamden Journal

Elon Musk told prospective investors in Twitter that he planned to eliminate about 75% of the social media platform’s 7,500-strong workforce.

Such a move would leave Twitter with about 2,000 staffers, not nearly enough to handle the flood of spam, hate and misinformation on the platform, according to a report in the Washington Post.

However, Twitter itself was already thinking of laying off about 25% of its workers as well as closing key data centers even before the billionaire Tesla founder entered the scene, WaPo said.

A Twitter spokesperson wasn’t immediately available to comment.

Musk is not above exaggerating and comments made to potential financial partners aren’t necessarily a blueprint for the future as he nears an Oct. 28 deadline to close the acquisition. But he has talked publicly about downsizing Twitter, without specifics. A cut that steep could pose dangers as the platform already struggles with the scope of global content moderation. Recent headlines have focused the possible reinstatement on the service of former President Donald Trump, and antisemitic posts by rapper Kanye West.

Whistleblower Peiter Zatko described in part an organization in need of more resources, not less.

Musk yesterday during a Tesla earnings call said he and current investors going in with him on the deal are way overpaying for the company, but that he sees “huge potential” and great value in (a slimmer?) Twitter down the road.

There may not be long to wait for Musk’s plans to be unveiled. Talks are ongoing and he’ll need to get the deal closed by next week’s deadline to avoid the trial in Delaware Chancery Court. “I’m excited by the Twitter situation,” he said yesterday in one of of the first positive comments about the purchase in many months.

Musk agreed to buy Twitter in April and regened in July. Twitter sued and the two sides were locked in combat facing an Oct. 17 court date. Acrimony cooled somewhat after Musk renewed his offer for the original price – of $44 billion or $54.20 a share – and a judge stayed the trial to give the deal another chance.