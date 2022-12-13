Elon Musk Loses More Money Than Gates and Bezos

The net worth of billionaire Elon Musk continues to plummet, exceeding the amount of money that both Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos have lost in 2022.

As shares of Tesla  (TSLA) – Get Free Report, the electric car company where he serves as CEO, also declines, Musk has seen his net worth fall by $103 billion year-to-date as of Dec. 12, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Bill Gates, the former CEO of Microsoft, has lost $23.5 billion of his net worth while Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon AMZN, has seen his fortune decline by $78.6 billion. The two tech tycoons have lost a combined $102.1 billion.