Elon Musk Lines-Up $46.5 Billion To Fund Twitter Buy, Mulls Tender

Elon Musk Hints At $42 Billion Tender Offer In Latest Twitter Twist

Updated at 11:19 am EST

Twitter  (TWTR) – Get Twitter, Inc. Report shares edged higher Thursday after billionaire Tesla  (TSLA) – Get Tesla Inc Report CEO Elon musk said he is still interested in negotiating the purchase of the social media group but hasn’t yet determined if he’ll take his now $46.5 billion offer directly to shareholders.

In a Securities and Exchange Commission filing published Thursday, Musk said he’s received a commitment to debt financing from Morgan Stanley MS, as well as other institutions, for around $13 billion. Musk’s holding in Twitter remains at 9.1%, the filing indicated.

