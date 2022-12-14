Elon Musk Leans on Promises to Soothe Tesla Investors

Elon Musk Leans on Promises to Soothe Tesla Investors

by

Elon Musk knows he can no longer ignore the discontent rumbling among individual Tesla investors. 

The billionaire is seen as a guru by Tesla  (TSLA) – Get Free Report fans and investors, who most often embrace every project, even the craziest ideas, that he brings up. 

But for a few weeks now, a cold wind has been blowing in the direction of the CEO of the leading manufacturer of electric vehicles. 

For the first time, Musk is facing harsh criticism from among his most diehard fans. These fans no longer hesitate to challenge him.