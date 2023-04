Elon Musk has laid out his plans for an artificial-intelligence company, seeking to rival



Microsoft



and Google-parent



Alphabet



(ticker:GOOG). Shareholders of



Tesla



might not like his direction of thinking.

“I’m going to start something which I call ‘Truth GPT’ or a maximum truth-seeking AI that tries to understand the nature of the universe,” Mr. Musk said in an interview on Fox News Channel’s Tucker Carlson Tonight late on Monday.