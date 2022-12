Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Elon Musk just sold nearly $3.6 billion more of the company’s stock, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission released late Wednesday.

Musk sold just under 22 million shares worth $3.58 billion in aggregate from Dec. 12 to Dec. 14, the latest filing shows. Tesla shares TSLA fell in all three of those trading sessions, dropping 12.4% in total over the three-day stretch to finish Wednesday at $156.80.

This…