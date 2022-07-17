Elon Musk is Doing Something He Hardly Ever Does

(Elon Musk is usually in a big hurry.) – Get Twitter Inc. Report

The CEO of Tesla, founder of SpaceX, the Boring Company and Neuralink is used to juggling lots of projects simultaneously.

He famously moved his electric vehicle company to Texas from California, so he could avoid regulatory entanglements and get its new, enormous factory built outside Austin in just 18 months.

He’s even busy about his project to prevent a global population bust, having welcomed twins by one mother and a third child by another within weeks of each other at the end of last year.

Musk was also in big hurry to acquire Twitter (TWTR) – Get Twitter Inc. Report earlier this year. He went from building a large stake in the social media company in March, to planning to join the board in April, to abruptly changing course and agreeing to buy the company outright in late April for $44 billion.

A few short weeks later, Musk said he’d changed his mind again and wouldn’t go forward with the acquisition, complaining the company hadn’t provided enough information about spam and bot accounts setting off a flurry of lawsuits.

And that’s where the problem is.

As reported by Bloomberg, Musk’s lawyers are seeking to delay any start of the trial until at least February of next year.

Twitter has argued the case can be handled over a four-day period this September.

No way, says Musk’s team.

“Twitter’s sudden request for warp speed after two months of foot-dragging and obfuscation is its latest tactic to shroud the truth about spam accounts long enough to railroad defendants into closing,” Musk’s lawyers said in a court filling, according to Bloomberg.

A hearing on the scheduling issue is slated for July 19. The case is being heard in Delaware Chancery Court, which specializes in business disputes since so many U.S. companies are incorporated in the state.