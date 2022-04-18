Elon Musk Hints At $42 Billion Tender Offer In Latest Twitter Twist

Elon Musk Hints At $42 Billion Tender Offer In Latest Twitter Twist

by

Updated at 3:50 pm EST

Twitter  (TWTR) – Get Twitter, Inc. Report shares moved higher Monday, but still sit well below the takeover price offered by Tesla  (TSLA) – Get Tesla Inc Report CEO Elon Musk last week, as the world’s richest man digs in for what could be a messy and protracted battle with the social media group’s board of directors.

Musk, in fact, said Monday that he would essentially eliminate all board members, taking collective salaries to “$0 if my bid succeeds, so that’s ~$3M/year saved right there” in his latest Twitter-launched salvo. 

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.