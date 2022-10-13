Elon Musk Hawks $100-A-Bottle “Burnt Hair” Fragrance To Afford Twitter – The Hamden Journal

Putative Twitter purchaser Elon Musk has begun hawking a perfume called Burnt Hair via his tunneling firm The Boring Company, and has encouraged folks to pony up so he can acquire the social media platform.

On Wednesday, the Tesla CEO tweeted, “Please buy my perfume, so I can buy Twitter.” Musk also noted sales have now exceeded $1 million for the scent and changed his Twitter profile to read “Perfume Salesman.”

Please buy my perfume, so I can buy Twitter — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 12, 2022

Dubbed “The Essence of Repugnant Desire,” Burnt Hair is selling for $100 a bottle and will begin shipping in Q1 of 2023, according to Boring Company’s website.

Beginning a series of tweets over the past few days, Musk wrote, “With a name like mine, getting into the fragrance business was inevitable – why did I even fight it for so long!?” He then began posting sales units.

With a name like mine, getting into the fragrance business was inevitable – why did I even fight it for so long!? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 11, 2022

Musk first touted the product in late September:

Although it seems gimmicky, the checkout process I went through takes you all the way to a payment form that accepts major credit cards and Crypto.

The Boring Company is a tunneling firm which previously sold flamethrowers at $500 apiece, raising $10 million. The Hamden Journal has reached out to Boring for comment.

Earlier this month, Musk offered to buy Twitter for $44 billion, the price he agreed upon back in April pending financing and a judge agreeing to stay the trial scheduled to start later this month in Delaware Chancery Court.

A few days later, the judge overseeing the case agreed to stay the trial, giving Musk until 5pm on October 28 to close the deal. Otherwise, she will set another trial date for next month.

Dubbed “The Essence of Repugnant Desire,” Burnt Hair is selling for $100 a bottle and will begin shipping in Q1 of 2023, according to Boring Company’s website.

Beginning a series of tweets over the past few days, Musk wrote “With a name like mine, getting into the fragrance business was inevitable – why did I even fight it for so long!?” He then began posting sales units.

Dubbed “The Essence of Repugnant Desire,” Burnt Hair is selling for $100 a bottle and will begin shipping in Q1 of 2023, according to Boring Company’s website.

Beginning a series of tweets over the past few days, Musk wrote “With a name like mine, getting into the fragrance business was inevitable – why did I even fight it for so long!?” He then began posting sales units.

Although it seems gimmicky, the checkout process I went through takes you all the way to a payment form that accepts major credit cards and crypto.

The Boring Company is a tunneling firm that previously sold flamethrowers at $500 apiece, raising $10 million. The Hamden Journal has reached out to Boring for comment.

Earlier this month, Musk offered to buy Twitter for $44 billion, the price he agreed to back in April, pending financing and a judge agreeing to stay the trial scheduled to start later this month in Delaware Chancery Court.

A few days later, the judge overseeing the case agreed to stay the trial, giving Musk until 5 p.m. ET on October 28 to close the deal. Otherwise, she will set another trial date for next month.