Elon Musk Has Another Reason To Walk Away From Twitter Takeover

Twitter  (TWTR) – Get Twitter, Inc. Report shares slumped lower Tuesday, providing Tesla  (TSLA) – Get Tesla Inc Report CEO Elon Musk with another potential out from his stagnating $44 billion takeover bid as social media stocks tumble in the wake of Snap Inc’s  (SNAP) – Get Snap, Inc. Class A Report surprise profit warning.

Snap, which makes the Snapchat messaging app, cautioned in a late Monday Securities and Exchange Commission filing that the group is likely to report sales and profits “below the low end of our Q2 2022 guidance range” thanks in part to a ‘deteriorating’ global economy that will hammer ad spending. 