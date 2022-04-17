Elon Musk Has an Original Strategy to Take Control of Twitter

by

Elon Musk doesn’t give up. 

It has always been like this.

In 2017, 2018 and 2019, the worst years in Tesla’s  (TSLA) – Get Tesla Inc Report history, many people sang the electric vehicle manufacturer’s funeral oration.

“2017, ’18, and 19 were three years, was the longest period of excruciating pain in my life. There wasn’t any other way, and we barely made it. We were on the ragged edge of bankruptcy the entire time. It’s not like I want pain. I don’t like it. Those were the so much pain,” Musk recounted recently in a Ted Talk interview.

