Elon Musk Has a Very Important Appointment on October 3

Autumn promises to be busy for Elon Musk. 

The visionary boss of Tesla  (TSLA) – Get Tesla Inc. Report will be active on all fronts with huge stakes each time. 

From the end of September, Musk will be doing everything not to disappoint fans of the electric vehicle manufacturer during the second edition of Tesla AI (Artificial Intelligence) day. He moved the event from August 19 to September 30, because he intends to present a humanoid robot almost ready to be marketed. 

“Tesla AI Day pushed to Sept 30, as we may have an Optimus prototype working by then,” the billionaire tweeted to his 102 million followers on June 2